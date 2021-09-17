A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Begins Off-Broadway September 17

Show creators Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser star in the musical alongside Bryonha Marie Parham.

The Off-Broadway musical A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet begins previews September 17 at the DR2 Theatre ahead of a September 27 opening. Watch rehearsal footage from the show above.

The musical by Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) follows two writers, appropriately played by Wyse and Fankhauser, plucked from obscurity by a world famous pop star named Regina Comet. She wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes—and her new perfume. Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) plays Regina.

Directed by Marshall Pailet, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet also features choreography by Stephanie Klemons, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costumes by Sarita Fellows, lighting by Aja M. Jackson, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Alex Goldie Golden is the music director, and Hannah Woodward is production stage manager.

The musical is produced by Cody Lassen, who is joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.

Check out “One Hit Song,” performed Wyse and Fankhauser, in the lyric video below. Learn more about the song here.

