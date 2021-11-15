A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Plans Off-Broadway Cast Album

Written by and starring Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse, the album will also feature co-star Bryonha Marie Parham.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet will release an original Off-Broadway Cast Recording via Time-Life Records in early 2022. Tickets purchased for performances of the final week of the musical's run at the DR2 Theatre will include a free advance digital download of a track from the upcoming album.

The album, available to pre-order beginning December 1, will feature the show's co-writers and stars, Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), along with Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) in the title role.

"The album shall be a bop, and there shall be no skips," Wyse and Fankhauser promise.

The musical centers on two young writers and their struggle to write a commercial jingle for world-famous pop star Regina Comet's new fragrance. The production, which opened September 27, is directed by Marshall Pailet (Baghdaddy, Triassic Parq).

The original Off-Broadway cast recording is produced by Rob Sher and Cody Lassen, with executive producers Huck Walton and Brian Gillet of InOvation Multimedia.

