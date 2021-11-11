A Fictional Captain America Musical? Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Wrote the Music

The Hairspray team joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, penning a song for the new show Hawkeye.

If Captain America were to dance, surely some Broadway icons would be behind the spectacle. Hawkeye, the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starts streaming on November 24 on Disney+, and in the series' first episode, Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) takes his family to see Rogers: The Musical. Today, audiences learned that Tony Award-winning Hairspray duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote the number featured in that musical spectacular.

"After a year of keeping it a secret (my first NDA!) I am finally allowed to say that @scottwittman & I wrote the song for "Rogers - The Musical", which is featured in Episode One of the upcoming @Marvel/@disneyplus show "@hawkeyeofficial"!!" Shaiman announced on Instagram. "Yes, it's a Captain America & The Avengers Broadway musical moment."

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner in the titular, superhero role, a vigilante and expert archer with a lethal bow. With this new show, Shaiman and Wittman have officially joined the MCU, not that they're new to TV: the two earned Emmy and Grammy nominations for their song "Let Me Be Your Star," written for Smash.

The fictional Rogers: The Musical takes over the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, and the microclip featured in the trailer shows a New York City-esque set complete with twirling Avengers, Thor's hammer, and a blonde Captain America front and center for what looks like the button of a big dance number. Next on our agenda is digging up who is playing which superhero and villain—Brian d'Arcy James is credited as appearing on the show on IMDB, but no other casting indicates who's pirouetting in MCU spandex.