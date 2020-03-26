A First Listen to 'We Are and We Are' From the Rags Parkland Cast Album

The recording of the hit Off-Broadway musical drops March 27.

The original cast recording of Andrew R. Butler's sci-fi folk musical, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, is set to drop March 27 in an exclusive release from Broadway Records. Ahead of the release, Playbill offers a first listen to the track "We Are and We Are," performed by Stacey Sargeant and the full company; listen to it above.

Also featured on the album—which doubles as a concept album featuring narration by Rags Parkland (played by Butler)—are Rick Burkhardt, Tony Jarvis, Jessie Linden, and Debbie Christine Tjong.

The album is currently available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com.

Set 250 years in the future, Rags Parkland takes place in an environmentally ravaged world where humans are built in black market labs, and Mars is a forced labor camp for underground outlaws.

The musical received its acclaimed world premiere in fall 2018 in a production from Ars Nova, directed by Jordan Fein. The show—and album—has a book, music, and lyrics by Butler.

The original cast recording is produced by David Treatman and Tony Maimone and distributed by Broadway Records.

