A First Look at Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and More in Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 07, 2020
 
The holiday movie, directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, will arrive on Netflix November 22.
Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, a new holiday film by the country music superstar, is set to drop on Netflix November 22. The original musical movie is directed and choreographed by Tony nominee and Emmy winner Debbie Allen.

In Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, Tony winner Christine Barnaski (The Good Fight, Mamma Mia!) plays a Scrooge-esque town owner named Regina Fuller who’s poised to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer. Enter Grammy winner and Tony nominee Parton as an angel who leads her on a path of redemption.

Treat Williams, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Vivian Nixon, and Jenifer Lewis in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Treat Williams, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Vivian Nixon, and Jenifer Lewis in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
in <i>Dolly Parton&#39;s Christmas on the Square</i>
Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, and Christine Baranski in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
Christine Baranski and selah Kimbro in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Christine Baranski and selah Kimbro in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
Josh Segarra and Mary Lane Haskell in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Josh Segarra and Mary Lane Haskell in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
Selah Kimbro in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Selah Kimbro in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
in <i>Dolly Parton&#39;s Christmas on the Square</i>
Christine Baranski and Treat Williams in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
Christine Baranski and Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Christine Baranski and Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
Christine Baranksi in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Christine Baranksi in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix
The cast also includes Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, Hairspray), Treat Williams (Hair), Josh Segarra (On Your Feet!), Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Mary Lane Haskell (Heartstrings), Matthew Johnson (American Idol), and Selah Kimbro Jones (Hidden Figures).

The movie will feature 14 original songs from Parton, including the title song, which is featured on her upcoming holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. Parton, who scored a Tony nomination for her score to the Broadway adaptation of 9 to 5, is no stranger to Netflix; last year, she spearheaded the anthology series Heartstrings, with each episode inspired by a Parton hit.

