A First Look at Fionn Whitehead, Alfred Enoch, and More in The Picture of Dorian Gray

The digital production is set to premiere March 16.

Henry Filloux-Bennett’s adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray is set to make its digital premiere March 16. The production, directed by Tamara Harvey, will stream internationally through March 31. The production stars Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) as Dorian Gray, Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away With Murder) as Harry Wotton, Tony nominee Joanna Lumley (La Bête) as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald (Pride and Prejudice at Sheffield) as Sibyl Vane, Russell Tovey (Angels in America at the National Theatre) as Basil Hallward, and Stephen Fry (Twelfth Night) as the Interviewer. Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world, the contemporary retelling of the Oscar Wilde classic follows Dorian Gray as he makes a deal for his social star never to fade. A First Look at Fionn Whitehead, Alfred Enoch, and More in The Picture of Dorian Gray A First Look at Fionn Whitehead, Alfred Enoch, and More in The Picture of Dorian Gray 8 PHOTOS The Picture of Dorian Gray features assistant direction by Eleri Jones, set and costume design by Holly Pigott, photography direction by Benjamin Collins, sound design and original music by Harry Smith, and an original song by Jared Zeus. Tickets are available at PictureofDorianGray.com.