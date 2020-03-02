A First Look at Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite

Fresh off its Boston run, the production will begin performances on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre March 13.

Fresh off its engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, will begin performances on Broadway March 13. The Neil Simon comedy is set to open at the Hudson Theatre April 18.

Plaza Suite tells the story of three different couples taking up a suite in the famed New York City hotel. Joining Broderick and Parker on stage are Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand.

Directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, The Inheritance), the production marks the onstage reunion of the husband-and-wife stars, who appeared on Broadway together in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The creative team for Plaza Suite includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, and sound designer Scott Lehrer. Casting is by Jim Carnahan. In addition, Tony-winning composer Marc Shaiman has penned original music for the revival.