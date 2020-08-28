A First Look at Ralph Fiennes in Bridge Theatre’s Reopening Production, Beat the Devil

The monologue play, directed by Nicholas Hytner, kicked off 12 solo plays staged at the London theatre while maintaining social distance.

London’s Bridge Theatre reopened August 27, returning with a production of David Hare’s Beat the Devil. The monologue play, starring stage and screen star Ralph Fiennes, was written as a response to Hare’s experience of contracting the coronavirus. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the production is scheduled to run through October 31.

Beat the Devil features design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by John Clark, sound design by Gareth Fry, music by George Fenton, and research by Sophie Johnson.

In addition to Beat the Devil, Bridge Theatre’s slate of fall programming includes Monica Dolan, Tamsin Greig, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Imelda Staunton reprising their performances from Alan Bennett‘s Talking Heads (with two of his plays taking the stage per show) as well as three monologues: Inua Ellams’ An Evening with an Immigrant, Yolanda Mercy’s Quarter Life Crisis, and Zodwa Nyoni’s Nine Lives.

As previously reported, the Bridge has re-opened with a reduced capacity of 250 seats and stringent safety measures. To learn more information, visit bridgetheatre.co.uk/.