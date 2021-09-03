A First Look at Samantha Barks, Stephanie McKeon, and More in Disney's Frozen in London

The musical is set to open at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane September 8.

Disney Theatrical Productions’ Frozen is set to officially open at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane September 8 after beginning performances August 27.

Based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, Frozen tells the story of two sisters—one isolated with a mysterious secret and the other's journey to save her. The musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee.



The production stars Samantha Barks as Elsa, Stephanie McKeon as Anna, Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Weselton, along with Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall alternating in the role of Sven.

The ensemble features Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae, Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake, Sarah O’Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair, Jacqui Sanchez, Jak Skelly, Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Sharing the part of Young Elsa are Minaii.K, Sasha Watson-Lobo, Freya Scott, and Tilly-Raye Bayer. Young Annas are Kanon Narumi, Asanda Masike, Ellie Shenker, and Summer Betson.

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee.

Frozen features choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.