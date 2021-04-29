A First Look at the Return of Fragments, A Live Audio Story

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 29, 2021
 
The multimedia performance art piece is set to begin in-person performances at New York City’s Liberated Fitness May 1.
Celia Mei Rubin, Jennifer Smith (projected), and Hannah Balagot in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fragments, a live audio story</i>
Celia Mei Rubin, Jennifer Smith (projected), and Hannah Balagot in Fragments, a live audio story Olivia Palacios

After a sold-out premiere at Dixon Place in 2019, the performance art piece Fragments, a live audio story will return with in-person performances at New York City’s Liberated Fitness May 1. The production, directed and choreographed by Mandie Rapoza, is scheduled to run Saturdays and Sundays through May 16.

Written by Brian Kettler with an original score by Kate Marlais, Fragments tells the story of an Austria-born Alzheimer's patient as she wrestles with moments of her past including a childhood involvement with the Hitler Youth, as she confronts deep-held regrets and hard truths left unspoken.

Celia Mei Rubin and Hannah Balagot in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fragments, a live audio story</i>
Celia Mei Rubin and Hannah Balagot in Fragments, a live audio story Olivia Palacios
Celia Mei Rubin in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fragments, a live audio story</i>
Celia Mei Rubin in Fragments, a live audio story Olivia Palacios
Hannah Balagot in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fragments, a live audio story</i>
Hannah Balagot in Fragments, a live audio story Olivia Palacios
Celia Mei Rubin, Jennifer Smith (projected), and Hannah Balagot in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fragments, a live audio story</i>
Celia Mei Rubin, Jennifer Smith (projected), and Hannah Balagot in Fragments, a live audio story Olivia Palacios
Celia Mei Rubin in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fragments, a live audio story</i>
Celia Mei Rubin in Fragments, a live audio story Olivia Palacios
Hannah Balagot in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fragments, a live audio story</i>
Hannah Balagot in Fragments, a live audio story Olivia Palacios
Hannah Balagot and Jennifer Smith (projected) in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fragments, a live audio story</i>
Hannah Balagot and Jennifer Smith (projected) in Fragments, a live audio story Olivia Palacios
Adapted for the COVID era, the re-worked production features live dance by Hannah Balagot (West Side Story international tour) and Celia Mei Rubin (The Great Comet) alongside video projections and virtual appearances by Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Patrick John Moran (Something Rotten! tour), Sophie Lee Morris (Dirty Dancing tour), James Patterson (Gigi), Jennifer Smith (Anastasia), and Oumou Traore.

In accordance with New York State guidelines, all performances will accommodate socially distanced seating at a maximum of 10 people per performance, with face coverings required for everyone including performers, as well as a contactless temperature check upon arrival and health questionnaire in order to get into the building.

For ticketing and more information, click here.

