A First Look at the World Premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo

Production Photos   A First Look at the World Premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 30, 2021
 
The Off-Broadway musical, starring Victoria Clark, Steven Boyer, Bonnie Milligan, and more, is set to officially open December 8.
in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Victoria Clark in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster

After beginning performances November 6, the world premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo is set to officially open with the Atlantic Theater Company December 8.

Based on the eponymous play by Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo follows Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony winner Tesori, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone.

Michael Iskander, Nina White, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Fernell Hogan II in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Michael Iskander, Nina White, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Fernell Hogan II in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
Olivia Elease Hardy in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Olivia Elease Hardy in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
Michael Iskander in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Michael Iskander in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Nina White in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Victoria Clark in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Victoria Clark in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Bonnie Milligan with Michael Iskander, Nina White, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Fernell Hogan II in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
Alli Mauzey in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Alli Mauzey in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and Stephen Boyer in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and Stephen Boyer in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Nina White, Fernell Hogan II, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Michael Iskander in <i>Kimberly Akimbo</i>
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Nina White, Fernell Hogan II, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Michael Iskander in Kimberly Akimbo Ahron R. Foster
The musical stars Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) in the title role alongside Tony nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God) as Buddy, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) as Debra, Justin Cooley (Off-Broadway debut) as Seth, Olivia Elease Hardy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Delia, Fernell Hogan II (The Prom) as Martin, Michael Iskander (Off-Broadway debut) as Aaron, Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!) as Pattie, and Nina White (Off-Broadway debut) as Teresa.

The production also has scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Chris Fenwick, music contracting by Antoine Silverman, hair and makeup design by Jared Janas, and orchestrations John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. Casting is by Craig Burns at The Telsey Office, and Arabella Powell is the production stage manager.

