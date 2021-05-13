A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration!, Featuring Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Ruthie Ann Miles, More, Streams May 13

By Andrew Gans
May 13, 2021
 
Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz also offers a sneak peek of LCT’s upcoming 2021–2022 season.
Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, and Ruthie Ann Miles

The free virtual gala Tales From the Wings: A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration! premieres May 13 at 7 PM ET and is available to stream through May 17.

The evening looks back at several LCT productions, featuring performance footage and anecdotes from those productions’ artists, including Patti LuPone in Anything Goes, Audra McDonald in Carousel, Rosemary Harris in A Delicate Balance, Steven Pasquale in A Man of No Importance, Paulo Szot in South Pacific, Seth Numrich in War Horse, Ruthie Ann Miles in The King and I, Jordan Donica in My Fair Lady, and Bartlett Sher, who will discuss Oslo.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar will also make an appearance, and Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz will offer a sneak peek of LCT’s upcoming 2021–2022 season.

Although the gala streams for free on LCT’s YouTube channel, donations to support LCT’s programming and education programs for NYC public school students are encouraged. To register to attend, visit LCT.org/Gala.

(Updated May 13, 2021)

