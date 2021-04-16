A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration! Will Feature Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Ruthie Ann Miles, More

The free virtual gala Tales From the Wings: A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration! will premiere May 13 at 7 PM ET and will be available to stream through May 17.

The evening will look back at several LCT productions, featuring performance footage and anecdotes from those productions’ artists, including Patti LuPone in Anything Goes, Audra McDonald in Carousel, Rosemary Harris in A Delicate Balance, Steven Pasquale in A Man of No Importance, Paulo Szot in South Pacific, Seth Numrich in War Horse, Ruthie Ann Miles in The King and I, Jordan Donica in My Fair Lady, and Bartlett Sher, who will discuss Oslo.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar will also make an appearance, and Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz will offer a sneak peek of LCT’s upcoming 2021–2022 season.

Although the gala will stream for free on LCT’s YouTube channel, donations to support LCT’s programming and education programs for NYC public school students are encouraged. To register to attend, visit LCT.org/Gala.

