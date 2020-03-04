A London Revival of The Last Five Years Opens at Southwark Playhouse

Jason Robert Brown’s musical stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson.

A London revival of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years opens March 4 at Southwark Playhouse. The musical stars Molly Lynch as Cathy and Oli Higginson as Jamie.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical’s structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse—from the end of their turbulent relationship—while Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting.

The new production will feature the performers onstage at all times and playing the piano, accompanied by a four-piece band led by George Dyer. Directing is Jonathan O’Boyle, with choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Adam Fisher, and casting by Jane Deitch.

A previous London production starred Samantha Barks and Jonathan Bailey at the St. James Theatre, now The Other Palace.

