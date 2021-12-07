A Look at Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A Look at Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 07, 2021
Buy Tickets to Is There Still Sex in the City?
 
The solo show from the Sex and the City creator officially opens at the Daryl Roth Theatre December 7.
Candace Bushnell in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Is There Still Sex in the City?</i>
Candace Bushnell in Is There Still Sex in the City? Joan Marcus

After beginning preview performances November 13, Candace Bushnell’s Is There Still Sex in the City? officially opens at the Daryl Roth Theatre December 7. The play, marking Bushnell’s New York City stage debut, is scheduled to run through February 6, 2022.

Starring the Sex and the City creator, Is There Still Sex in the City? introduces the original Carrie Bradshaw as she tells her own story—from her arrival in NYC as a young singleton to the creation of the hit SATC franchise, then finding herself single again in her 50s.

A Look at Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? Off-Broadway

A Look at Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? Off-Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Candace Bushnell in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Is There Still Sex in the City?</i>
Candace Bushnell in Is There Still Sex in the City? Joan Marcus
Candace Bushnell in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Is There Still Sex in the City?</i>
Candace Bushnell in Is There Still Sex in the City? Joan Marcus
Candace Bushnell in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Is There Still Sex in the City?</i>
Candace Bushnell in Is There Still Sex in the City? Joan Marcus
Candace Bushnell in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Is There Still Sex in the City?</i>
Candace Bushnell in Is There Still Sex in the City? Joan Marcus
Candace Bushnell in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Is There Still Sex in the City?</i>
Candace Bushnell in Is There Still Sex in the City? Joan Marcus
Candace Bushnell in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Is There Still Sex in the City?</i>
Candace Bushnell in Is There Still Sex in the City? Joan Marcus
Share

Lorin Lortarro, who choreographed Waitress and Mrs. Doubtfire, directs the production, which premiered earlier this year at Bucks County Playhouse. The show features a scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Travis McHale, sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center For The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith, and Viva! Diva! Can!.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.