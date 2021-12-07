A Look at Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? Off-Broadway

The solo show from the Sex and the City creator officially opens at the Daryl Roth Theatre December 7.

After beginning preview performances November 13, Candace Bushnell’s Is There Still Sex in the City? officially opens at the Daryl Roth Theatre December 7. The play, marking Bushnell’s New York City stage debut, is scheduled to run through February 6, 2022. Starring the Sex and the City creator, Is There Still Sex in the City? introduces the original Carrie Bradshaw as she tells her own story—from her arrival in NYC as a young singleton to the creation of the hit SATC franchise, then finding herself single again in her 50s.

Lorin Lortarro, who choreographed Waitress and Mrs. Doubtfire, directs the production, which premiered earlier this year at Bucks County Playhouse. The show features a scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Travis McHale, sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, and projection design by Caite Hevner. Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center For The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith, and Viva! Diva! Can!.