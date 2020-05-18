A Look at Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall, and More in Snowpiercer

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   A Look at Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall, and More in Snowpiercer
By Marc J. Franklin
May 18, 2020
 
The series, based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film, premiered on TNT May 17.
Daveed Diggs in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Daveed Diggs in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz

The TV adaptation of Snowpiercer, starring Tony Award winners Lena Hall and Daveed Diggs, premiered on TNT May 17.

Like the 2013 film of the same name (directed by Parasite Academy Award winner Bong Joon-Ho), the series is set on a massive train, housing the sole survivors of a global, apocalyptic Ice Age. Diggs stars as Layton Well, a prisoner-turned-revolutionary fighter against the elites who inhabit the front of the train. Hall plays Sayori, a member of the train’s upper management.

The ensemble cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand.

A Look At Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall, and More in Snowpiercer

A Look At Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall, and More in Snowpiercer

23 PHOTOS
Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Jennifer Connelly and Mickey Sumner in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Jennifer Connelly in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
Jennifer Connelly in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Jennifer Connelly in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
Mickey Sumner and Daveed Diggs in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Mickey Sumner and Daveed Diggs in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
Jennifer Connelly, Mike O&#39;Malley, and Daveed Diggs in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Jennifer Connelly, Mike O'Malley, and Daveed Diggs in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
Sam Otto in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Sam Otto in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
Alison Wright and Jennifer Connelly in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Alison Wright and Jennifer Connelly in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
Daveed Diggs in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Daveed Diggs in Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
in <i>Snowpiercer</i>
Daveed Diggs and cast of Snowpiercer Justina Mintz
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.