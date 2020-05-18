A Look at Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall, and More in Snowpiercer

The series, based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film, premiered on TNT May 17.

The TV adaptation of Snowpiercer, starring Tony Award winners Lena Hall and Daveed Diggs, premiered on TNT May 17.

Like the 2013 film of the same name (directed by Parasite Academy Award winner Bong Joon-Ho), the series is set on a massive train, housing the sole survivors of a global, apocalyptic Ice Age. Diggs stars as Layton Well, a prisoner-turned-revolutionary fighter against the elites who inhabit the front of the train. Hall plays Sayori, a member of the train’s upper management.

The ensemble cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand.