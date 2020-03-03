A Look at Dot-Marie Jones in Rock of Ages Off-Broadway

The Glee star, the first woman to play the role of Dennis Dupree, joined the 10th anniversary production February 24.

Dot-Marie Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee for her role as Glee's Coach Beiste, made her Off-Broadway debut in the 10th anniversary production of Rock of Ages at New World Stages February 24. Jones joins the run for eight weeks only, through April 19, after which, 10th anniversary cast member Matt Ban will return to the show.

Jones assumes the role of Bourbon Room owner Dennis Dupree, making her the first woman to play the character. She joins the likes of Dee Snider, Adam Dannheisser, and Alec Baldwin, who have stepped into Dennis' shoes on stage and screen.

A Look at Dot-Marie Jones in Rock of Ages Off-Broadway A Look at Dot-Marie Jones in Rock of Ages Off-Broadway 4 PHOTOS

With a book by Chris D'Arienzo, Rock of Ages features an array of rock anthems and power ballads of the 1980s. Seen Off-Broadway in 2008, and then on Broadway from 2009 to 2015, the revival of the jukebox musical kicked off June 19, 2019, at New World Stages, featuring the original work of the show's Broadway director Kristin Hanggi, choreographer Kelly Devine, and the full design team.

Originally scheduled to play through January of this year, the anniversary staging is now playing an open-ended run.

READ: How Rock of Ages Earned Its Staying Power

The cast is made up of CJ Eldred as Drew, Kirsten Scott as Sherrie, and P.J. Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, with original Broadway cast members Mitchell Jarvis and Paul Schoeffler reprising their roles of Lonny and Hertz. Completing the company are Dane Biren as Franz, Tiffany Engen as Regina, and Amma Osei as Justice/Mother.

Rounding out the ensemble are original national tour cast member Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Waitress #1, Las Vegas alumni Ashley E. Matthews and Leah Read, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo, and Autumn Guzzardi.

The Off-Broadway revival is produced by Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand, Seth Fass, Tony Smith, Randi Zuckerberg, and Mara Burros-Sandler.