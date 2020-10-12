A Look at Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World at the London Palladium

The one-day-only event, starring Olivier nominees Rachel Tucker and Rachel John, played the West End October 11 following a digital production earlier this summer.

An in-person staging of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World played two performances at the London Palladium October 11. The one-day-only event was the first musical to return to the West End since theatres shut down in March due to COVID-19. Olivier nominees Rachel John (Hamilton) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) and Cedric Neal (Motown) all returned from a digital production that streamed earlier this summer, with David Hunter (Waitress) and Shem Omari James (The Wild Party) joining the cast. Directed by Séimí Campbell, the production followed current COVID-19 government guidance, including social distancing and face masks for audiences. Songs for a New World was presented by Lambert Jackson Productions, with Adam Hoskins serving as musical director and lighting design by Jack Knowles.