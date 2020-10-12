A Look at Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World at the London Palladium

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   A Look at Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World at the London Palladium
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 12, 2020
 
The one-day-only event, starring Olivier nominees Rachel Tucker and Rachel John, played the West End October 11 following a digital production earlier this summer.
Rachel Tucker, David Hunter, Rachel John, and Cedric Neal in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Rachel Tucker, David Hunter, Rachel John, and Cedric Neal in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner

An in-person staging of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World played two performances at the London Palladium October 11. The one-day-only event was the first musical to return to the West End since theatres shut down in March due to COVID-19.

Olivier nominees Rachel John (Hamilton) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) and Cedric Neal (Motown) all returned from a digital production that streamed earlier this summer, with David Hunter (Waitress) and Shem Omari James (The Wild Party) joining the cast.

A Look at Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World at the London Palladium

A Look at Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World at the London Palladium

14 PHOTOS
Rachel John in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Rachel John in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
Rachel Tucker, David Hunter, Rachel John, and Cedric Neal in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Rachel Tucker, David Hunter, Rachel John, and Cedric Neal in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Rachel John in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
David Hunter in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
Rachel John in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Rachel John in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
Rachel Tucker in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Rachel Tucker in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
Rachel Tucker in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Rachel Tucker in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
Shem Omari James in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Shem Omari James in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Shem Omari James in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
Cedric Neal in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Cedric Neal in Songs for a New World Marc Brenner
Share

Directed by Séimí Campbell, the production followed current COVID-19 government guidance, including social distancing and face masks for audiences.

Songs for a New World was presented by Lambert Jackson Productions, with Adam Hoskins serving as musical director and lighting design by Jack Knowles.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.