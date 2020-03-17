A Look at Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in the Original Broadway Production of Spring Awakening

Archival Photos   A Look at Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in the Original Broadway Production of Spring Awakening
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 17, 2020
 
Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher recommends the original Broadway cast recording of the 2006 rock musical.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening. Monique Carboni

Looking for the perfect quarantine soundtrack? Look no further than the musical theatre canon's edgiest ode to teenage repression, the 2006 rock musical Spring Awakening. Kathryn Gallagher, who currently stars in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill and appeared in the 2015 Deaf West revival of the musical, recommends the original Broadway cast recording as the perfect "head bang and dance around your kitchen" album.

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's musical Spring Awakening, based on the 1891 troubled teen drama by Frank Wedekind, opened on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre December 10, 2006. Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff starred as teens Wendla and Melchior, who are drawn to each other in a world where parents, ministers and teachers create an atmosphere of shame, silence and ignorance. The production, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Bill T. Jones, went on to win eight Tony Awards including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Look Back at the Original Production of Spring Awakening on Broadway

The show opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006.

13 PHOTOS
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Joan Marcus
Skylar Astin and company
Skylar Astin and company Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and company
Jonathan Groff and company Joan Marcus
John Gallagher, Jr.
John Gallagher, Jr. Joan Marcus
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Spring_Awakening_Broadway_Production_Photos_2006_HR
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Monique Carboni
Spring_Awakening_Broadway_Production_Photos_2006_HR
Cast Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff, John Gallgher, Jr., Jonathan B. Wright, Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick
Jonathan Groff, John Gallgher, Jr., Jonathan B. Wright, Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick Joan Marcus
Gerard Canonico, Hunter Parrish, and Alexandra Socha
Gerard Canonico, Hunter Parrish, and Alexandra Socha Joan Marcus
