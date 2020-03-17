A Look at Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in the Original Broadway Production of Spring Awakening

Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher recommends the original Broadway cast recording of the 2006 rock musical.

Looking for the perfect quarantine soundtrack? Look no further than the musical theatre canon's edgiest ode to teenage repression, the 2006 rock musical Spring Awakening. Kathryn Gallagher, who currently stars in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill and appeared in the 2015 Deaf West revival of the musical, recommends the original Broadway cast recording as the perfect "head bang and dance around your kitchen" album. Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's musical Spring Awakening, based on the 1891 troubled teen drama by Frank Wedekind, opened on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre December 10, 2006. Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff starred as teens Wendla and Melchior, who are drawn to each other in a world where parents, ministers and teachers create an atmosphere of shame, silence and ignorance. The production, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Bill T. Jones, went on to win eight Tony Awards including Best Original Score and Best Musical. Look Back at the Original Production of Spring Awakening on Broadway Look Back at the Original Production of Spring Awakening on Broadway 13 PHOTOS