In a musical, all of the design elements need to fuse together to create a cohesive look and atmosphere for the show. When it comes to the costumes in the
movie, Mitchell Travers went hyperlocal to bring the world of Washington Heights to audiences worldwide. In The Heights
“My approach was to intensely study the street style of the neighborhood and interpret it through a musical lens,” says Travers. “Colors and silhouettes were exaggerated to underscore the film’s energy. It was always about balancing the reality of everyday street wear with the larger-than-life spectacle of an entire community breaking into song and dance. I worked to subtly shift the color palette to support each musical number, and evolve our characters as they get closer towards achieving their dreams. Lin’s work inspired me to break the rules and experiment with clashing patterns and textures to create a visual world that felt as kinetic as his sound.”
Check out the gallery below, highlighting some of Travers’ favorite looks throughout the film.
A Look at Mitchell Travers’ Costume Design for the
In The Heights Film
"Lin-Manuel Miranda (Piraguero) came to me wanting to pay homage to his memories of his grandfather. We were particularly obsessed with the capri length shorts you see so many men in the neighborhood wear, paired with the scrunched socks and
true dad sneakers. Lin remembered the way his grandfather wore his glasses on croakies for reading his dime novels, and we picked up the leather fanny pack in Puerto Rico. It was important to us that through his 80’s polo and worn-in baseball hat we still convey this man’s joy in life’s simple pleasures."
Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
"The Salon Ladies (L-R: Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, and Dascha Polanco as Cuca) were a fun study of female friendships. The girls travel as a pack and we had a great time identifying a lane for each to occupy. Daniela is our vintage inspired Boss. We mixed in elements of Santeria with vintage jewelry and thrifted eccentric wardrobe staples. Daniela is a woman who loves a fashion reference so see how many you can spot in the film. Carla is our Instagram baddie dressing for double taps. Cuca is the resident head-to-toe girl, she delivers a look from earring to shoes, each and every time."
Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
"Our matriarch! Abuela’s (Olga Meresdiz) closet is a simple collection of well worn favorites. She wears a watch from her mother and a friendship bracelet made by a neighbor’s child for the entire film—it’s the perfect representation of her spirit. We needed a simple, lovable print that initially goes away but very quickly becomes the centerpiece of an entire musical number."
Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
"For 'Carnaval del Barrio,' I was inspired by the intensity of color seen in most Latin American flags. The musical number is a celebration of identity, and we wanted to feel that passion flow out of the screen. It was important to me that we celebrate the spectrum of all body types. We initially thought we would have to spray down the dancers for a sweaty sexy look, but Mother Nature took care of that very quickly for us as we shot for 10 hours on one of the hottest days of the summer!"
Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
"For the heightened, not-quite-real life aesthetic of the movie, I looked for staple pieces that matched the kinetic energy of the film. Ever the artist, there is no limit to what Graffiti Pete (Noah Catala) considers his canvas, including his clothing. His fanny pack slides are a personal favorite. Sonny’s (Gregory Diaz IV) vintage 90’s inspired prints are a testament to his youth. He thinks he is the first to come across them! Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) wears a bathing suit and slides quickly grabbed from the Bodega on his way out the door."
Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
"I was excited by Vanessa’s new found passion for clothing design. As a woman beginning to experiment with her style, I found inspiration in the layering of unexpected pieces and textures. I felt like we should enjoy DIY elements like reverse tie dye and heat press rhinestones she teaches herself by watching YouTube videos. I always wanted her to feel like a woman who is just as comfortable in her heels as she is in her Jordans."
Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc
"For me, the repetitive nature of knits helped tell the story of Nina’s (Leslie Grace) anxious return to the block. We worked through various knits to eventually get to a vintage inspired open crochet—symbolic of her opening up—and letting her walls down. We wanted Nina to not quite fit in on the block when she first comes home so we understand she has had to make uncomfortable changes to feel like she fit in somewhere else. She has to undo all of that once she is welcomed back to her neighborhood, and we get to watch the beautiful evolution of her guard coming down."
Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc