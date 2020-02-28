Flip Through Photos of Richard Greenberg’s The Perplexed Off-Broadway

The Manhattan Theatre Club world premiere, directed by Lynne Meadow, will open March 3.

The world premiere of Richard Greenberg’s The Perplexed will open with Manhattan Theatre Club March 3 after beginning preview performances February 11. Directed by MTC artistic director Lynne Meadow, the production will run at New York City Center – Stage 1 through March 29.

Set inside a Fifth Avenue apartment, The Perplexed sees two families—whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades—gather to celebrate the marriage of their children.

The new play stars Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Gregg Edelman (City Of Angels, Into the Woods), Tess Frazer (Godless, Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, Room 104), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, Law & Order: SVU), and Frank Wood (The Great Society, Flight of the Concords).

The production features scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Fitz Patton.

In April, Greenberg's Tony-winning baseball drama Take Me Out will be revived on Broadway starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, and more.