Flip Through Photos of Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed Off-Broadway

Production Photos   Flip Through Photos of Richard Greenberg’s The Perplexed Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 28, 2020
 
The Manhattan Theatre Club world premiere, directed by Lynne Meadow, will open March 3.
in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Gregg Edelman, Ilana Levine, Eric William Morris, and Margaret Colin in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy

The world premiere of Richard Greenberg’s The Perplexed will open with Manhattan Theatre Club March 3 after beginning preview performances February 11. Directed by MTC artistic director Lynne Meadow, the production will run at New York City Center – Stage 1 through March 29.

Set inside a Fifth Avenue apartment, The Perplexed sees two families—whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades—gather to celebrate the marriage of their children.

The new play stars Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Gregg Edelman (City Of Angels, Into the Woods), Tess Frazer (Godless, Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, Room 104), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, Law & Order: SVU), and Frank Wood (The Great Society, Flight of the Concords).

Margaret Colin, Frank Wood, Ilana Levine, and Gregg Edelman in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Margaret Colin, Frank Wood, Ilana Levine, and Gregg Edelman in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Gregg Edelman, Ilana Levine, Eric William Morris, and Margaret Colin in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin and Patrick Breen in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Margaret Colin and Patrick Breen in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Patrick Breen, and Eric William Morris in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Patrick Breen, and Eric William Morris in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin and Gregg Edelman in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Margaret Colin and Gregg Edelman in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Eric William Morris and Zane Pais in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Eric William Morris and Zane Pais in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Cast in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
The production features scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Fitz Patton.

In April, Greenberg's Tony-winning baseball drama Take Me Out will be revived on Broadway starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, and more.

