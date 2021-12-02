A Look at Terrence McNally’s It’s Only a Play at the George Street Playhouse

The production, starring Kristine Nielsen, Greg Cuellar, and more, continues in New Jersey through December 19.

The George Street Playhouse production of It’s Only a Play began performances November 30. The Terrence McNally comedy, co-directed by Kevin Cahoon and Colin Hanlon, is set to run at the New Jersey venue through December 19.

It’s Only a Play follows the comical misadventures of a host of characters, gathering for a Broadway opening night party in the producer’s stylish home.



A Look at Terrence McNally’s It’s Only a Play at the George Street Playhouse A Look at Terrence McNally’s It’s Only a Play at the George Street Playhouse 8 PHOTOS

The production stars Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus) as Virginia Noyes, Lindsey Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots) as Julia Budder, Greg Cuellar (Comedy of Errors) as Frank Finger, Doug Harris (Disco Pigs) as Gus P. Head, Mark Junek (The Performers) as James Wicker, Patrick Richwood (Little Shop of Horrors) as Peter Austin, and Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Ira Drew.

The staging features scenic design by David Arsenault, lighting by Alan Edwards, sound design and music by Ryan Rumery, costumes by Alejo Vietti, wig design by Charles G. LaPoint, and production stage management by Samantha Flint with casting by Pat McCorkle.

The show is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.