A Look at Terrence McNally’s It’s Only a Play at the George Street Playhouse

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 02, 2021
 
The production, starring Kristine Nielsen, Greg Cuellar, and more, continues in New Jersey through December 19.
Greg Cuellar, Kristine Nielsen, Mark Junek, Patrick Richwood, Doug Harris, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, and Triney Sandoval in It’s Only a Play
Greg Cuellar, Kristine Nielsen, Mark Junek, Patrick Richwood, Doug Harris, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, and Triney Sandoval in It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson

The George Street Playhouse production of It’s Only a Play began performances November 30. The Terrence McNally comedy, co-directed by Kevin Cahoon and Colin Hanlon, is set to run at the New Jersey venue through December 19.

It’s Only a Play follows the comical misadventures of a host of characters, gathering for a Broadway opening night party in the producer’s stylish home.

Greg Cuellar, Kristine Nielsen, Patrick Richwood, Doug Harris, Mark Junek, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, and Triney Sandoval in It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson
Mark Junek, Kristine Nielsen, Doug Harris, Greg Cuellar, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, and Patrick Richwood in It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson
Patrick Richwood, Greg Cuellar, and Kristine Nielsen in It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson
Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Patrick Richwood, Kristine Nielsen, Greg Cuellar, and Doug Harris in It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson
Mark Junek and Kristine Nielsen in It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson
Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Kristine Nielsen, Doug Harris, and Patrick Richwood in It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson
Greg Cuellar, Kristine Nielsen, Mark Junek, Patrick Richwood, Doug Harris, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, and Triney Sandoval in It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson
Cast of It’s Only a Play T. Charles Erickson
The production stars Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus) as Virginia Noyes, Lindsey Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots) as Julia Budder, Greg Cuellar (Comedy of Errors) as Frank Finger, Doug Harris (Disco Pigs) as Gus P. Head, Mark Junek (The Performers) as James Wicker, Patrick Richwood (Little Shop of Horrors) as Peter Austin, and Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Ira Drew.

The staging features scenic design by David Arsenault, lighting by Alan Edwards, sound design and music by Ryan Rumery, costumes by Alejo Vietti, wig design by Charles G. LaPoint, and production stage management by Samantha Flint with casting by Pat McCorkle.

The show is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

