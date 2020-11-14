A Look at the Original Cast of the Chicago Revival on Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Nov 14, 2020
The Tony-winning production, the longest-running revival ever on Broadway, opened November 14, 1996.
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth Reinking Original Hot Honey Rag_HR.jpg
Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth Dan Chavkin

The Tony Award-winning revival of Chicago opened November 14, 1996, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre before transferring to the Sam S. Shubert Theatre the following year. In 2003, the musical moved to its current home at the Ambassador Theatre. The production is the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera) and the longest-running American show in Broadway history.

Set in razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago tells the story of the media frenzie that occurs when Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. The musical, featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, first opened on Broadway in 1975.

14 PHOTOS
Bebe Neuwirth and the company of <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and the company Dan Chevkin
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth, Bebe by Max Vadukul 02_HR.jpg
Bebe Neuwirth Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Naughton, James by Max Vadukul_HR.jpg
James Naughton Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Lewis, Marcia by Max Vadukal_HR.jpg
Marcia Lewis Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Grey, Joel by Max Vadukul_HR.jpg
Joel Grey Max Vadukul
Ann Reinking
Ann Reinking
Anne Reinking with Bebe Neuwirth in Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth and Anne Reinking Photo by Photo by Max Vadukw
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in Chicago.
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking Photo by Dan Chavkin
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking in <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking Max Vadukel
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in<i> Chicago</i>
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking
Chicago starred Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, Joel Grey as Amos Hart, James Naughton as Billy Flynn, Marcia Lewis as Matron "Mama" Morton, D. Sabella-Mills as Mary Sunshine, Michael Berreesse as Fred Casely, Jim Borstelmann as the Judge, Caitlin Carter as Mona, Bruce Anthony Davis as Martin Harrison/Doctor, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs as Annie, Denise Faye as Liz, David Warren-Gibson as Aaron, Michael Kubala as Sergeant Fogarty/Juror, Mary Ann Lamb as June, John Mineo as the Court Clerk/Bailiff, Tina Paul as Hunyak, Rocker Verastique as Harry, and Leigh Zimmerman as Go-To-Hell-Kitty. Rounding out the company were Nancy Hess as the standby Velma Kelly/Roxie Hart, Mindy Cooper and Luis Perez as swings, and J. Loeffelholz as the Mary Sunshine understudy.

The production featureed scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer with stage management by Clifford Schwartz, Terreence J. Witter, and Mindy Farbrother. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Chicago.

