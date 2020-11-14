A Look at the Original Cast of the Chicago Revival on Broadway

The Tony-winning production, the longest-running revival ever on Broadway, opened November 14, 1996.

The Tony Award-winning revival of Chicago opened November 14, 1996, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre before transferring to the Sam S. Shubert Theatre the following year. In 2003, the musical moved to its current home at the Ambassador Theatre. The production is the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera) and the longest-running American show in Broadway history.

Set in razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago tells the story of the media frenzie that occurs when Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. The musical, featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, first opened on Broadway in 1975.



Look Back at the Original Broadway Revival Cast of Chicago Look Back at the Original Broadway Revival Cast of Chicago 14 PHOTOS



Chicago starred Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, Joel Grey as Amos Hart, James Naughton as Billy Flynn, Marcia Lewis as Matron "Mama" Morton, D. Sabella-Mills as Mary Sunshine, Michael Berreesse as Fred Casely, Jim Borstelmann as the Judge, Caitlin Carter as Mona, Bruce Anthony Davis as Martin Harrison/Doctor, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs as Annie, Denise Faye as Liz, David Warren-Gibson as Aaron, Michael Kubala as Sergeant Fogarty/Juror, Mary Ann Lamb as June, John Mineo as the Court Clerk/Bailiff, Tina Paul as Hunyak, Rocker Verastique as Harry, and Leigh Zimmerman as Go-To-Hell-Kitty. Rounding out the company were Nancy Hess as the standby Velma Kelly/Roxie Hart, Mindy Cooper and Luis Perez as swings, and J. Loeffelholz as the Mary Sunshine understudy.

The production featureed scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer with stage management by Clifford Schwartz, Terreence J. Witter, and Mindy Farbrother. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Chicago.