A Look at the World Premiere of Jason Ma’s Gold Mountain, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee Jr., More

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 11, 2021
 
The Utah Shakespeare Festival production began November 4 in Salt Lake City.
in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Ali Ewoldt and Jonny Lee Jr. in Gold Mountain Lia Chang

The world premiere of Jason Ma’s new musical Gold Mountain began performances November 4 at the West Valley Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City as part the Utah Shakespeare Festival. The production is set to continue through November 20.

Gold Mountain tells the story of a team of Chinese railroad workers building the world’s first transcontinental railroad, whose lives are all changed with the arrival of one woman.

Darren Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Lawrence Michael C. Arias in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Darren Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Lawrence Michael C. Arias in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
Kiet Tai Cao, Kelvin Moon Loh, Eymard Cabling,Kennedy Kanagawa, Steven Eng, Lawrence Michael C. Arias, Darren Lee, Jimmy Nguyen, and Viet Vo in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Kiet Tai Cao, Kelvin Moon Loh, Eymard Cabling,Kennedy Kanagawa, Steven Eng, Lawrence Michael C. Arias, Darren Lee, Jimmy Nguyen, and Viet Vo in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
Cast in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Cast in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Viet Vo, Lawrence Michael C. Arias, Jimmy Nguyen, Kelvin Moon Loh, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Steven Eng, Eymard Cabling, and Kiet Tai Cao in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Jonny Lee Jr. in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
Ali Ewoldt in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Ali Ewoldt in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Darren Lee and cast in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Ali Ewoldt in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
Cast in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Cast in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
Darren Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, and cast in <i>Gold Mountain</i>
Darren Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, and cast in Gold Mountain Lia Chang
The production stars The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee Jr., Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Kiet Tai Cao, Michael Ching, Steven Eng, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Robert Scott Smith, Eymard Cabling, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jimmy Nguyen, and Viet Vo.

Directed by Alan Muraoka with choreography by Billy Bustamante, Gold Mountain features music direction by Amanda Morton, orchestrations by Steven Cuevas, costume design by Helen Q. Huang, set design by Jo Winiarski, lighting design by Jaymi Lee Smith, sound design by Jennifer Jackson, associate direction/choreography by Darren Lee, and associate music direction by Joanna Li.

