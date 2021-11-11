A Look at the World Premiere of Jason Ma’s Gold Mountain, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee Jr., More

The Utah Shakespeare Festival production began November 4 in Salt Lake City.

The world premiere of Jason Ma’s new musical Gold Mountain began performances November 4 at the West Valley Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City as part the Utah Shakespeare Festival. The production is set to continue through November 20.

Gold Mountain tells the story of a team of Chinese railroad workers building the world’s first transcontinental railroad, whose lives are all changed with the arrival of one woman.



The production stars The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee Jr., Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Kiet Tai Cao, Michael Ching, Steven Eng, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Robert Scott Smith, Eymard Cabling, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jimmy Nguyen, and Viet Vo.

Directed by Alan Muraoka with choreography by Billy Bustamante, Gold Mountain features music direction by Amanda Morton, orchestrations by Steven Cuevas, costume design by Helen Q. Huang, set design by Jo Winiarski, lighting design by Jaymi Lee Smith, sound design by Jennifer Jackson, associate direction/choreography by Darren Lee, and associate music direction by Joanna Li.