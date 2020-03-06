A Look at the World Premiere of Joe DiPietro’s Conscience

The production, starring Tony winner Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars, officially opens at the George Street Playhouse March 6.

The world premiere of Joe DiPietro’s Conscience opens officially at the George Street Playhouse March 6 after beginning performances March 3. The production, helmed by George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint, is scheduled to run through March 29.

Starring Tony winner Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars, Conscience tells the story of Senator Margaret Chase Smith, who, in 1950, stood on the Senate floor and delivered her “Declaration of Conscience” in a historic moment of political courage. The new play takes theatregoers behind the scenes of 1950s Washington to offer an intimate glimpse into the power plays leading up to and following the speech that rattled the country.

Rounding out the cast are Mark Junek (The Hairy Ape at The Armory, American Son at George Street Playhouse) as William C. Lewis Jr., Margaret Chase Smith’s longtime strategist and campaign manager, and Cathryn Wake (Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812) as Jean Kerr, a researcher to McCarthy who would later become his wife.

“It is fitting to be mounting this timely and important world premiere in the Arthur Laurents Theater, as Arthur Laurents himself was among those artists blacklisted by the House Un-American Activities Committee during that time,” Saint said in a recent statement. “We are also thrilled to welcome back Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars to our new home, both of whom will be familiar to our audiences from their powerful work on our stage.”

The production also has set design by Jim Youmans, lighting design by Joe Saint, costume design by Brian Hemesath, sound design by Scott Killian, and wig design by Charles Lapointe. The production stage manager is Samantha Flint. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.