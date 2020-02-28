A Look at the World Premiere of Rogelio Martinez's Born in East Berlin

Check out photos from the San Francisco Playhouse production, about the legendary Bruce Springsteen concert that rocked East Germany.

Performances continue on the West coast for San Francisco Playhouse's world premiere of Born in East Berlin by Rogelio Martinez. Part of the playwright's triptych exploring the Cold War, the play looks at the impacts of a Bruce Springsteen concert against the backdrop of a divided Berlin.

In 1988, Bruce Springsteen played a legendary concert in East Germany that attracted 300,000 people. In Born in East Berlin, Martinez pits the the freedom of a rock concert against the captivity of an oppressive government. Who will succeed and who will fail when the end of the Cold War backs up against the force of American rock and roll?

Directed by Margarett Perry, Born in East Berlin began performances in San Francisco February 6.

The company of Born in East Berlin is made up of Lauren Hart as Lotte, Patrick Andrew Jones as Hans, Isabel Langen as Katja, Ash Malloy as Anne, Griffin O'Connor as Gerhard, Christopher Reber as Erich/Hugbert, and Wera von Wulfen as Alix.