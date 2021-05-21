A Look at What’s to Come at NYC's Newly Opened Little Island

Manhattan’s latest park welcomes Tina Landau, Broadway Inspirational Voices, American Ballet Theatre, and more.

New York City’s newest park, Little Island, opened May 21 on the Hudson River. As previously announced , Tina Landau and Michael McElroy are among the artists-in-residence scheduled to appear throughout the park's first months of public programming.

Currently, entry to the park between noon and 8 PM ET is through free, timed entry that can be made via online reservation. Tickets to special events, which go on sale June 1, will also count as part of the reservation system.

Programming will begin June 13 at 1 PM with Free Music in the Amph, a weekend concert series in the park’s largest performance space. Later that week, McElroy will present Music in the Glade, a weekly curated concert, on Thursdays at 9 PM beginning June 17. Also notable for theatre fans is Broadway Our Way Live: On an Island in the River with McElroy and Broadway Inspirational Voices June 19 and 20 at 8 PM.

New Victory will host Creative Breaks Saturdays at 11 AM, beginning June 19. The theatre company will also host weekly LabWorks sessions to hold space for emerging BIPOC artists to experiment and create work, beginning June 20 at 3 PM; the initiative will continue weekly on Sundays at the same time.

The Pride-themed Tina and Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) will begin June 26 at 8 PM. Over 20 of Landau’s contemporaries from Broadway and beyond will be present for the variety show. The monthly series After Hours With Tina Landau will then begin June 30 at 9 PM with a celebration of five young female composers. The Tony-nominated director highlights with work by transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists July 28 .

Kicking off the Fourth of July holiday weekend will be An Evening With American Ballet Theatre July 3 at 5 PM. Additional events will feature Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Phillippe Lemm Trio, and Joya Bravo.