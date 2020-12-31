A Look Back at 2020 in Video

Some of our favorite on-camera moments in an unprecedented year.

As 2020 comes to an end, we invite you to look back at some of our favorite on-camera moments: from interviews and in-studio performances to Playbill's original series and virtual concerts.

Without a doubt 2020 has been a year like no other. After the Broadway shutdown in mid March, the theatre community found new and innovative ways to continue creating and keep a sense of togetherness while going through a pandemic.

Playbill created new series like Celebrity Self-tape which gave us Sierra Boggess' audition for Javert in Les Misérables and Jennifer Simard's audition for King George III in Hamilton. To celebrate Pride, we kicked off the month with the Pride Plays series which included Dona R. Love's one in two, followed by Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy by The Five Lesbian Brothers, The Men From the Boys by Mart Crowley, and Masculinity Max by MJ Kaufman.

As part of the efforts to continue innovating and bringing theatre to our audience, Playbill produced the concerts Pride Spectacular, Women in Theatre, and ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices.

As we continue to wait for theatre to return, we're proud of what we created and in admiration of the creativity and innovation that these difficult times have brought to our industry.