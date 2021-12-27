A Look Back at 2021 in Video

Watch some of our favorite on-camera moments in what continues to be uncharted times.

As 2021 comes to an end, Playbill remembers some of the creative and inspiring moments the year leaves behind.

We look back at the reopening of Broadway, the return of both Playbill Studio performances and our original series Elevator Pitch as well as the loss of Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim, a towering figure of musical theatre. Watch the video above to remember 2021.

As we continue to navigate uncharted territory, Playbill will continue to shine a spotlight on the creativity and innovation that these difficult times have brought to our industry.