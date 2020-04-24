A Look Back at Anastasia on Broadway

The musical opened on Broadway April 24, 2017.

Anastasia, the Broadway musical inspired by the films of the same name, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre April 24, 2017. With music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (who wrote also wrote the score to the 1997 animated film), a book by Tony winner Terrence McNally, and direction by Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia ultimately ran for 808 performances.

Starring Anya, Derek Klena as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Caroline O’Connor as Lily, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, and Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, the cast also included Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, and Allison Walsh.

The production featured choreography by Peggy Hickey, sets by Alexander Dodge, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projections by Aaron Rhyne, music direction by Thomas Murray, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman, with stage management by Bonnie Panson, Trey Johnson, and Lee Micklin. Casting was by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA.