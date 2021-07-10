A Look Back at the Many Jennas of Broadway's Waitress, From Jessie Mueller to Sara Bareilles

Ahead of the musical's return to Broadway, look back at the actors who have opened up the diner.

As previously announced, Waitress is set to return to Broadway September 2 with Sara Bareilles starring as Jenna. The production is scheduled play a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022. Based on the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. In honor of the show's return, we're taking a look back at the many performers who have baked pies at the Brooks Atkinson over the years. Originated by Tony winner Jessie Mueller, the character has since been played by Stephanie Torns, Betsy Wolfe, McPhee, Nicolette Robinson, Bareilles, Shoshana Bean, Alison Luff, and Jordin Sparks. Look back at each actor's turn as Jenna below.

