A Look Back at the Many Jennas of Broadway's Waitress, From Jessie Mueller to Sara Bareilles

By Playbill Staff
Jul 10, 2021
 
Ahead of the musical's return to Broadway, look back at the actors who have opened up the diner.
Sara Bareilles Jeremy Daniel

As previously announced, Waitress is set to return to Broadway September 2 with Sara Bareilles starring as Jenna. The production is scheduled play a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022.

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition.

In honor of the show's return, we're taking a look back at the many performers who have baked pies at the Brooks Atkinson over the years. Originated by Tony winner Jessie Mueller, the character has since been played by Stephanie Torns, Betsy Wolfe, McPhee, Nicolette Robinson, Bareilles, Shoshana Bean, Alison Luff, and Jordin Sparks.

Look back at each actor's turn as Jenna below.

Jessie Mueller
Waitress Playbill - March 31, 2017
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - July 2017
Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - November 2017
Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - January 2018
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - February 11, 2018
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - April 10, 2018
Katharine McPhee
Waitress Playbill - September 2018
Nicolette Robinson
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - March 2019
Shoshana Bean
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - September 2019
Waitress Playbill - September 2019
