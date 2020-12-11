A Look Back At The Productions That Opened on Broadway in 2020

Though the season was cut short, Playbill is celebrating the shows that were able to make their official Broadway bow.

Every time a show opens on Broadway is an historic event—a feat of craft and construction—and 2020 was no exception. Though the list of shows slated to open was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Main Stem still saw new works and revivals, large musicals and quiet dramas alike. The year began with the opening of My Name Is Lucy Barton and ended with the opening of Girl From the North Country, with several other shows beginning previews before Broadway went dark March 12. Broadway will return—and with it, a host of news shows. As they sing in Avenue Q, this is only for now. But until then, we are celebrating the productions that made their official Broadway bow.

A Look Back At The Productions That Opened on Broadway in 2020 A Look Back At The Productions That Opened on Broadway in 2020 24 PHOTOS