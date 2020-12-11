A Look Back At The Productions That Opened on Broadway in 2020

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 11, 2020
Buy Tickets to Girl From the North Country
 
Though the season was cut short, Playbill is celebrating the shows that were able to make their official Broadway bow.
<i>My Name Is Lucy Barton</i>, <i>West Side Story</i>, and <i>Girl from the North Country</i>
My Name Is Lucy Barton, West Side Story, and Girl from the North Country

Every time a show opens on Broadway is an historic event—a feat of craft and construction—and 2020 was no exception.

Though the list of shows slated to open was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Main Stem still saw new works and revivals, large musicals and quiet dramas alike. The year began with the opening of My Name Is Lucy Barton and ended with the opening of Girl From the North Country, with several other shows beginning previews before Broadway went dark March 12.

Broadway will return—and with it, a host of news shows. As they sing in Avenue Q, this is only for now. But until then, we are celebrating the productions that made their official Broadway bow.

24 PHOTOS
<i>My Name Is Lucy Barton</i> Playbill - Opening Night
My Name Is Lucy Barton
Marquee_Broadway_March 2020_HR
My Name Is Lucy Barton at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Laura Linney in <i>My Name Is Lucy Barton</i>
Laura Linney in My Name Is Lucy Barton Matthew Murphy
Laura Linney in <i>My Name Is Lucy Barton</i>
Laura Linney in My Name Is Lucy Barton Matthew Murphy
<i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i> Playbill - Opening Night
A Soldier's Play
Marquee_Broadway_March 2020_HR
A Soldier's Play at the American Airlines Theatre Marc J. Franklin
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jerry O'Connell and Blair Underwood in A Soldier's Play Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of A Soldier's Play Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Alan Grier in A Soldier's Play Joan Marcus
<i>Grand Horizons</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Grand Horizons
