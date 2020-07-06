A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Jul 06, 2020
 
The beloved actor, known for his work in A Bronx Tale, Waitress, and more, passed away July 5.

As previously reported, Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero has died after an arduous, lengthy battle with the coronavirus. The beloved actor passed away July 5, 2020, at age 41. In honor of Cordero, Playbill is revisiting his legacy on the stage.

Cordero, who was born September 17, 1978, in Hamilton, Ontario, made his Broadway debut in 2012, stepping into the roles of Dennis and Record Company Man in the Tony-nominated musical Rock of Ages. Over the course of his career, Cordero created the role of Cheech, the tap-dancing, theatre-loving gangster in the Woody Allen musical Bullets Over Broadway (for which he earned a Tony Award nomination), originated the role of Earl in Sara Bareilles' hit musical Waitress, created the leading role of Sonny in A Bronx Tale: The Musical, and more. The actor last appeared onstage in the Los Angeles production of Rock of Ages, returning to the role of Dennis. His Off-Broadway credits included the title role in The Toxic Avenger.

In addition to his stage work, Cordero played Victor Lugo on the TV series Blue Bloods and was also seen on screen in Mob Town, Inside Game, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Going in Style, A Stand Up Guy, Lilyhammer, Don Juan, Apartments at 254, and Queer As Folk.

Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in the George Street Playhouse production of <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in The Toxic Avenger Photo by T. Charles Erickson
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in <i>Toxic Avenger</i>
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger stars Nick Cordero and Sara Chase
Nick Cordero and Sara Chase in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in Bullets Over Broadway Jason Bell
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, and Betsy Wolfe in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Cast in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero in Brooklynite
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin in Brooklynite
