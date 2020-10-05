A Look Inside Broadway at the Drive-In With The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis, and More

The new drive-in movie theatre experience, Broadway at the Drive-In, opened with screenings of The Phantom of the Opera October 1 at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens. The experience, featuring a live concert by Phantom alums Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis with an 11-piece orchestra ahead of each screening, is scheduled to continue through October 11.
The screening showcases the filmed version of the musical starring Ramin Karimloo in the title role and Sierra Boggess as Christine at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Guests can enjoy the show from their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables for people who prefer to arrive on foot or bike. Following the requirements of government and health officials, strict health and safety protocols are being implemented, including temperature checks, color-coded wristbands for social distancing, and supervisors to enforce the measures.
Radial Park is a partnership between Friends of Halletts Point and Stark Production Group.