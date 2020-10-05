A Look Inside Broadway at the Drive-In With The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   A Look Inside Broadway at the Drive-In With The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 05, 2020
 
The musical screening, featuring live performances from the Phantom stars, opened at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens, October 1.
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Ali Ewoldt Tricia Baron

The new drive-in movie theatre experience, Broadway at the Drive-In, opened with screenings of The Phantom of the Opera October 1 at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens. The experience, featuring a live concert by Phantom alums Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis with an 11-piece orchestra ahead of each screening, is scheduled to continue through October 11.

The screening showcases the filmed version of the musical starring Ramin Karimloo in the title role and Sierra Boggess as Christine at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

A Look Inside Broadway at the Drive-In With The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis, and More

A Look Inside Broadway at the Drive-In With The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis, and More

33 PHOTOS
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Ali Ewoldt Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Derrick Davis Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Shereen Pimentel Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Luis Fernandez and Jeffrey Ball Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Gerard Canocio Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Ana Carmela Ramirez Contramaestre Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Gerard Canocio and Ana Carmela Ramirez Contramaestre Tricia Baron
Phantom of the Opera_Drive-in_Radial Park_2020_HR
Lenesha Randolph Tricia Baron
Share

Guests can enjoy the show from their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables for people who prefer to arrive on foot or bike. Following the requirements of government and health officials, strict health and safety protocols are being implemented, including temperature checks, color-coded wristbands for social distancing, and supervisors to enforce the measures.

Radial Park is a partnership between Friends of Halletts Point and Stark Production Group.

RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.