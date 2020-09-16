A Look Inside Krispy Kreme’s Times Square Grand Opening With Chicago



The long-running musical welcomed the dessert giant to the theatre district September 15.

Krispy Kreme celebrated the grand opening of its new flagship store in Times Square September 15. To honor the occasion, the long-running hit musical Chicago, a neighbor of the new shop, welcomed the dessert giant to the theatre district by turning on the store’s 15-foot hot light.

“Today, Broadway icons turned on Times Square’s newest light—the iconic Krispy Kreme hot light—and we are ecstatic to provide New York City residents and visitors not just the world’s most awesome doughnuts but a joy-filled doughnut experience that they will never forget,” Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield said.

The new Times Square resident will feature a doughnut-making theatre, a special “Big Apple” doughnut, and more. With its opening, Krispy Kreme has implemented COVID-19 safety measures including a mandatory mask requirement and crowd control techniques such as reservations and online queuing.

