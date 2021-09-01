A Look Inside Rehearsal for the Broadway Return of Aladdin

The hit Disney musical is set to resume performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre September 28.

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway return of Disney’s Aladdin. The hit musical is set to resume performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre September 28 after going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out rehearsals with video footage (above) and photos (below).

Disney’s Aladdin opened on Broadway March 20, 2014. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, the production earned five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, with James Monroe Iglehart winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as The Genie.

Based on the 1992 animated film, the musical tells the story of a street-smart commoner whose life changes when he meets a magical genie that can grant him three wishes. The musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Chad Beguelin.



Check Out Photos Inside Rehearsal for the Broadway Return of Aladdin Check Out Photos Inside Rehearsal for the Broadway Return of Aladdin 13 PHOTOS

Aladdin will welcome Michael Maliakel in the title role and Shoba Narayan as Jasmine. The production will also welcome Zach Bencal as Babkak and Frank Viveros as a Genie/Sultan/Babkak standby, both joining the Broadway cast after performing the roles in the North American tour. Returning to the company are four original company members in principal roles: Michael James Scott as Genie, Tony nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, and Dennis Stowe as the Jafar/Sultan standby. Also returning: Milo Alosi as Kassim, Brad Weinstock as Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Juwan Crawley as a Genie/Sultan standby.

The ensemble will feature Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Netanel Bellaishe, Michael Callahan, Mike Cannon, Matthew deGuzman, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Samantha Farrow, Jacob Gutierrez, Heather Makalani, Stanley Martin, Paul Heesang Miller, April Holloway, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Charles South, Angelo Soriano, and Katie Terza.

Aladdin features scenic design by Bob Crowley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Ken Travis. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.