A Look Inside Rehearsal for the North American Tour of Frozen

The tour is set to resume performances in Buffalo at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre September 10.

Rehearsals are underway for the national tour of Disney’s Frozen. The production, starring Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler, is scheduled to resume performances in Buffalo at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre September 10.

Returning to the cast are Bowman as Elsa, Innerbichler as Anna, Austin Colby (Bowman’s husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.

New to the touring production are Robert Creighton as Weselton (a role he originated in the Broadway company), Natalia Artigas and Natalie Grace Chan alternating in the role of Young Elsa, and Olivia Jones and Victoria Hope Chan alternating in the role of Young Anna. The Chans are sisters.



Rounding out the ensemble are Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Rob Ashford choreographs.

Frozen also has scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental, and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by orchestrator Tony nominee Dave Metzger, executive music producer Chris Montan, additional dance arranger David Chase, and music director Faith Seetoo.