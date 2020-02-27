A Look Inside Rehearsals for Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

The Lincoln Center Theater production, starring Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck, begins performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater March 12.

Rehearsals are underway for new musical Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theater. The production, starring Tony nominees Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), and Tony Yazbeck (On The Town), begins previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater March 12 ahead of an April 16 opening night.

Flying Over Sunset is inspired by the use of LSD in the late '50s by author Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton), playwright and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), and film star Cary Grant (Yazbeck). On their trips, they grapple with the unknowns of their lives and the world.

Rounding out the cast are Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), Emily Pynenburg (Cats), Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein), Robert Sella (Sylvia), Laura Shoop (She Loves Me), and Atticus Ware (Oliver!).

Rehearsal Photos: Flying Over Sunset Rehearsal Photos: Flying Over Sunset 11 PHOTOS

Directed and written by three-time Tony winner James Lapine (Into the Woods, Falsettos, Passion), the show features music by Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance in her Broadway debut.

The production features scenic design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by three-time Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by five-time Tony nominee Dan Moses Schrier, projection design by 59 Productions, orchestrations by two-time Tony winner Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Casting is by Telsey + Co. The LCT production is presented in association with Jack Shear.

