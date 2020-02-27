A Look Inside Rehearsals for Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 27, 2020
The Lincoln Center Theater production, starring Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck, begins performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater March 12.
Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck Joan Marcus

Rehearsals are underway for new musical Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theater. The production, starring Tony nominees Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), and Tony Yazbeck (On The Town), begins previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater March 12 ahead of an April 16 opening night.

Flying Over Sunset is inspired by the use of LSD in the late '50s by author Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton), playwright and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), and film star Cary Grant (Yazbeck). On their trips, they grapple with the unknowns of their lives and the world.

Rounding out the cast are Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), Emily Pynenburg (Cats), Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein), Robert Sella (Sylvia), Laura Shoop (She Loves Me), and Atticus Ware (Oliver!).

Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_Tony Yazbeck, Emily Pynenburg, Melinda Sullivan, and Michelle Dorrance_HR.jpg
Tony Yazbeck, Emily Pynenburg, Melinda Sullivan, and Michelle Dorrance Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_Carmen Cusack_HR.jpg
Carmen Cusack Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_Tony Yazbeck_HR.jpg
Tony Yazbeck Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_James Lapine, Carmen Cusack, and Erika Henningsen._HR.jpg
James Lapine, Carmen Cusack, and Erika Henningsen Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_Harry Hadden-Paton_HR.jpg
Harry Hadden-Paton Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_Robert Sella and Tony Yazbeck._HR.jpg
Robert Sella and Tony Yazbeck Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_Harry Hadden-Paton and Carmen Cusack_HR.jpg
Harry Hadden-Paton and Carmen Cusack Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_Kimberly Grigsby and Tom Kitt_HR.jpg
Kimberly Grigsby and Tom Kitt Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_Michelle Dorrance and James Lapine_HR.jpg
Michelle Dorrance and James Lapine Joan Marcus
Directed and written by three-time Tony winner James Lapine (Into the Woods, Falsettos, Passion), the show features music by Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance in her Broadway debut.

The production features scenic design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by three-time Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by five-time Tony nominee Dan Moses Schrier, projection design by 59 Productions, orchestrations by two-time Tony winner Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Casting is by Telsey + Co. The LCT production is presented in association with Jack Shear.

