A Look Inside the 1st Rehearsal for Broadway Return of The Lion King

The hit Disney musical is set to resume performances at the Minskoff Theatre September 14.

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway return of Disney’s The Lion King. The hit musical is set to resume performances at the Minskoff Theatre September 14 after going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Julie Taymor, the production opened in 1997 at the New Amsterdam Theatre before moving to its current home at the Minskoff in 2006. The stage adaptation of the animated film, featuring music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and a book by Irene Mecchi and Roger Allers, earned 11 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Musical.



Returning to the Broadway cast of The Lion King are Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Adrienne Walker as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi, and Robb Sapp as Ed.

Brandon A. McCall, who starred in the musical's North American tour as Simba, steps into that role on Broadway. Also new to the cast are Vince Ermita and Corey J., who will alternate as Young Simba, and Alayna Martus and Sydney Elise Russell, who will alternate as Young Nala.

The ensemble features Lawrence Keith Alexander, Cameron Amandus, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, India Bolds Browne, Lindiwe Dlamini, Zinhle Dube, Bongi Duma, Angelica Edwards, Jim Ferris, Rosie Lani Feldman, Daniel Gaymon, Pia Hamilton, Daniel Harder, Michael Alexander Henry, Michael Hollick, Pearl Khwezi, Lindsey Jackson, Lisa Lewis, Mduduzi Madela, Jaysin McCollum, Ray Mercer, S’bu Ngema, Nhlanhla Ngobeni, Nteliseng Nkhela, Jacqueline René, Kaylin Seckel, Kellen Stencil, Housso Semon, Derrick Spear, Michael Stiggers Jr., Jamie J. Thompson, Bravita Threatt, Natalie Turner, Donna Michelle Vaughan, Nicholas Ward, and Stephen Scott Wormley.

The Lion King features choreography by Garth Fagan, scenic design by Richard Hudson, lighting design by Donald Holder, costume design by Taymor, sound design by Tony Meola, puppet and mask design by Michael Curry and Taymor, projection art by Caterina Bertolotto, and projection design by Geoff Puckett.

Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.