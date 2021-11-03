A Look Inside the Broadway Snow Globes Return Celebration in Times Square

The unveiling of the "show globes" was accompanied by a live concert in the theatre district November 3.

The popular Broadway snow globes returned to Times Square for the holiday season with an unveiling accompanied by a live concert November 3. The “show globes” portray scenes inspired by Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.

Entertainer Mark Nadler hosted the event, performing Broadway and holiday tunes on the Playbill Sing for Hope piano, along with a medley of songs from each of the shows represented alongside a welcome speech by Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris, special appearance by Ain’t Too Proud’s Jelani Remy, and an interview and tour with Wicked’s Mili Diaz and Playbill Social Media Manager Jeffrey Vizcaino.



The Times Square Alliance installation, curated in partnership with Serino Coyne and originally presented in 2019, will be on display through December 26 in the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Leading the project for their respective shows were scenic designer Robert Brill for the Ain’t Too Proud globe, with the help of assistant set designers Justin Humphres and Anna Robinson; scenic designer David Korins for Dear Evan Hansen; associate scenic designer Peter Eastman and lighting designer Carolyn Wong for The Lion King (with a special loan from Madame Tussaud’s); and associate scenic designer Edward Pierce for Wicked.

For more information, visit TimesSquareNYC.com .

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope pianos around the world. Visit SingforHope.org.