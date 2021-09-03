A Look Inside the Reopening of Hadestown on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning musical resumed performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre September 2.

After an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hadestown resumed performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre September 2. The Tony Award-winning production joins Waitress as the first musicals to return to the Main Stem following the Broadway shutdown. Watch footage from the opening above, and check out photos below.

Following its world premiere presentation in Vermont in 2006, Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown completed its 13-year journey to Broadway when it opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre April 17, 2019. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight including Best Musical.

Featuring a score and a book by Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it takes audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.



A Look Inside the Reopening of Hadestown on Broadway A Look Inside the Reopening of Hadestown on Broadway 15 PHOTOS

A majority of the original principal cast step back into their roles: Tony winner André De Shields is back as Hermes, with Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone. Tony nominee Tom Hewitt is playing a limited engagement as Hades; original cast member Patrick Page will reprise his Tony-nominated performance beginning November 2 after wrapping a previously scheduled film project.

The cast also includes Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates, with Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele in the chorus of workers. Completing the cast as swings are Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael “YaYa” Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Hadestown features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz with music direction by Liam Robinson, dramaturgy by Ken Cerniglia, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.