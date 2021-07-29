A Midtown Off-Broadway Venue Will Reopen as Theater 555 This Fall

Producer Eric Krebs will operate the 160-seat house.

The 160-seat Off-Broadway venue located at 555 West 42nd Street will reopen this fall as Theater 555. The theatre was previously the home of the Signature Theatre Company and the Pearl Theatre Company and, most recently, the New York arm of Upright Citizens Brigade.

Owned and operated by producer Eric Krebs, the intimate space will be available for short and long-term rentals beginning in September. Krebs previously established the 62-seat Playroom Theater on West 46th Street that hosted many projects over a decade, until its closure during the pandemic.

"For years I have longed for another Off-Broadway theatre. During the last year, every time I rode my bicycle past this lovely theatre, I wondered what its future would be. Well, now I know," Krebs said. "There is nothing more satisfying for me than to be welcoming new projects into a terrific intimate theatre…I have a lot of beloved projects that I have worked on over 50 years of producing. Before I vanish, I would love to see many of them as short term runs in this beautiful theatre, a kind of retrospective of 'My Life in Art.' The usage will be a mixture of commercial rentals and 'love child' personal projects.”

For additional information visit Theater555.com.