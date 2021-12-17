A Musical About Star Wars Returns Off-Broadway Starting December 17

The musical comedy is playing a limited run at The American Theatre of Actors.

A Musical About Star Wars, which was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic, reopens Off-Broadway December 17 for a two-week run at The American Theatre of Actors.

The return engagement of the musical comedy celebrating the blockbuster films features its original stars: Taylor Crousore, Scott Richard Foster, and Emily McNamara.

In the show, Taylor (Crousore) and Scott (Foster) find themselves bonding in a Staten Island Blockbuster Video over their love of the sci-fi franchise. Together, the self-proclaimed “Millennial Falcon” and “Gen-X Winger” create a musical that celebrates the magic, the fandom, and the legacy of all things Star Wars.

Created by Tom D’Angora and written by D’Angora, Crousore, and Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce. Tom and Michael D’Angora direct with choreography by Alex Ringler, production design by Brendan McCann, costumes by McCann and William Bailey, lighting design by Erik Petersen, music direction by Ed Goldscheider, and stage management by Brent Jones.

The show opened May 4, 2019, at Theatre Row and subsequently transferred to the larger St. Luke’s Theatre. The original cast album is available through Broadway Records. For more information, visit AMusicalAboutStarWars.com.

(Updated December 17, 2021)