A New Volume of ABC's The Disney Family Singalong Will Air on Mother's Day

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the special.

Following the success of the April 16 broadcast of The Disney Family Singalong (seen by nearly 13 million people), ABC will present The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II May 10.

Again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour program will begin at 7 PM ET on the network. Celebrity guests, who will perform from their homes, will be announced soon. The program will subsequently be available to stream on Disney+.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s network and resources for those who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

“The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”

Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org.

The first singalong featured Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, and John Stamos, among others.

Volume II is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, and Raj Kapoor.

