A Royal Engagement: Watch Six Performer Natalie Pilkington Accept Marriage Proposal On Stage

The romantic moment followed a performance in Leeds.

He put a ring (crown?) on it. Following a performance of Six in Leeds, England, Anne Boleyn performer Natalie Pilkington got a happy moment on stage when her boyfriend proposed in front of hundreds of cheering audience members. Check it out—including a portion of the “MegaSIX” finale—above.

“We’ve had a really tough 16 months as everybody knows,” says Andy McGuire as he gets ready to get down on one knee. “I thought how good to get a bit of feel-good factor back into theatre.”

Pilkington currently serves as a swing for the Six U.K. tour. The pair met several years ago while working in the theatre industry. After saying yes, one of Pilkington's co-stars jokingly referred to the tragic fates of their characters as the wives of Henry VIII on stage, saying, “See, you guys? We were just kidding—we did have a royal happy ending for you after all!”

Congratulations to the happy couple.