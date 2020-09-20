A Schitt’s Creek Sweep, a Call for Accurate Representation, More at the 2020 Emmy Awards

The Pop TV comedy made history with its swan song season, earning seven wins during the primetime ceremony,

Schitt’s Creek made Emmy Awards history September 20 with a clean Comedy sweep. The Pop TV series picked up all seven of the comedy categories presented during the broadcast, including Outstanding Comedy Series and wins for its quartet of stars: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy (the father-son Levy duo are also co-creators of the sitcom).

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, host Jimmy Kimmel emceed from a mostly empty Staples Center with occasional guests, with the majority of presenters showcased in pre-taped packages and nominees gathering in their own pods of loved ones and colleagues.

The top winner of the year: HBO's Watchmen, earning 11 Emmys total, including Outstanding Limited Series and a win for star Regina King.

Broadway alums who got the chance to give remote acceptance speeches included Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True, and Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America. Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cynthia Erivo both made appearances during the broadcast, the latter in-person in the ceremony’s (mostly) socially distant configuration.

The Levys weren’t the only father-child pair to win this year. Earlier in the week, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones picked up Creative Arts Emmy Awards—for their performances in #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us, respectively. Additional Creative Arts Emmy winners included Tony winners Laurence Fishburne (also for the Quibi-based #FreeRayshawn) and Cherry Jones (for Succession).

Another key moment of the broadcast took place during the commercial break: a PSA created by The Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (part of The Association of National Advertisers). The spot for AIMM’s #SeeALL campaign featured Tony winners Billy Porter and Miranda, Daniel Dae Kim, Isis King, and Jamie Chung noting the strides made in on-screen representation while also demanding a commitment to fighting for equity and against bias on both sides of the camera. “We are more than a splash of color on your white canvas,” Porter, also nominated this year for Pose after winning in 2019, says during it; take a look below.

