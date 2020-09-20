A Schitt’s Creek Sweep, a Call for Accurate Representation, More at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Schitt’s Creek made Emmy Awards history September 20 with a clean Comedy sweep. The Pop TV series picked up all seven of the comedy categories presented during the broadcast, including Outstanding Comedy Series and wins for its quartet of stars: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy (the father-son Levy duo are also co-creators of the sitcom).
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, host Jimmy Kimmel emceed from a mostly empty Staples Center with occasional guests, with the majority of presenters showcased in pre-taped packages and nominees gathering in their own pods of loved ones and colleagues.
The top winner of the year: HBO's Watchmen, earning 11 Emmys total, including Outstanding Limited Series and a win for star Regina King.
Broadway alums who got the chance to give remote acceptance speeches included Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True, and Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America. Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cynthia Erivo both made appearances during the broadcast, the latter in-person in the ceremony’s (mostly) socially distant configuration.
The Levys weren’t the only father-child pair to win this year. Earlier in the week, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones picked up Creative Arts Emmy Awards—for their performances in #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us, respectively. Additional Creative Arts Emmy winners included Tony winners Laurence Fishburne (also for the Quibi-based #FreeRayshawn) and Cherry Jones (for Succession).
Another key moment of the broadcast took place during the commercial break: a PSA created by The Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (part of The Association of National Advertisers). The spot for AIMM’s #SeeALL campaign featured Tony winners Billy Porter and Miranda, Daniel Dae Kim, Isis King, and Jamie Chung noting the strides made in on-screen representation while also demanding a commitment to fighting for equity and against bias on both sides of the camera. “We are more than a splash of color on your white canvas,” Porter, also nominated this year for Pose after winning in 2019, says during it; take a look below.
