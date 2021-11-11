A Sherlock Carol Begins Off-Broadway November 11

Drew McVety and Thom Sesma star as Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge in the Dickens-Doyle mashup.

Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle collide when a grown-up Tiny Tim turns to Sherlock Holmes to solve the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge in the new holiday mystery A Sherlock Carol from playwright Mark Shanahan. Previews begin November 11 at Off-Broadway's New World Stages prior to a November 22 opening. Performances run through January 2, 2022.

The company will be led by Drew McVety (Billy Elliot, Spamalot) as Sherlock Holmes and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures) as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Dan Domingues (The Tempest), Anissa Felix (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tony nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz), and Mark Price (Mary Poppins, Chicago). Joe Delafield, Alexandra Kopko, and Byron St. Cyr complete the company.

READ: Checking In With… Sweeney Todd and Letters of Suresh Star Thomas Sesma

Shanahan also directs the production, featuring a set design by Tony nominee Anna Louizos (In the Heights), costume design by Tony nominee Linda Cho (Anastasia), lighting desing by Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew), original music and sound design Tony nominee John Gromada (The Trip to Bountiful), and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

A Sherlock Carol is produced by Raymond Bokhour, McVety, and Fred Lassen for Fat Goose Productions, Laura Z. Barket for Theatre Nerd Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

