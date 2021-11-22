A Sherlock Carol Opens Off-Broadway November 22

By Talaura Harms
Nov 22, 2021
Drew McVety and Thom Sesma star as Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge in the Dickens-Doyle mashup.
in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Drew McVety in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle collide when a grown-up Tiny Tim turns to Sherlock Holmes to solve the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge in the new holiday mystery A Sherlock Carol from playwright Mark Shanahan. The show opens at Off-Broadway's New World Stages November 22, for a holiday run through January 2, 2022. Previews began November 11.

The company will be led by Drew McVety (Billy Elliot, Spamalot) as Sherlock Holmes and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures) as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Dan Domingues (The Tempest), Anissa Felix (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tony nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz), and Mark Price (Mary Poppins, Chicago). Joe Delafield, Alexandra Kopko, and Byron St. Cyr complete the company.

READ: Checking In With… Sweeney Todd and Letters of Suresh Star Thomas Sesma

Shanahan also directs the production, featuring a set design by Tony nominee Anna Louizos (In the Heights), costume design by Tony nominee Linda Cho (Anastasia), lighting desing by Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew), original music and sound design Tony nominee John Gromada (The Trip to Bountiful), and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

A Sherlock Carol is produced by Raymond Bokhour, McVety, and Fred Lassen for Fat Goose Productions, Laura Z. Barket for Theatre Nerd Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

A Look at A Sherlock Carol Off-Broadway

A Look at A Sherlock Carol Off-Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Drew McVety and Isabel Keating in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Drew McVety and Isabel Keating in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Drew McVety in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Drew McVety in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Drew McVety and Thom Sesma in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Drew McVety and Thom Sesma in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Thom Sesma in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Thom Sesma in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Isabel Keating, Mark Price, Drew McVety, Thom Sesma, Anissa Felix, and Dan Domingues in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Isabel Keating, Mark Price, Drew McVety, Thom Sesma, Anissa Felix, and Dan Domingues in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Anissa Felix and Drew McVety in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Anissa Felix and Drew McVety in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Drew McVety and Dan Domingues in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Drew McVety and Dan Domingues in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Drew McVety and Mark Price in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Drew McVety and Mark Price in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Drew McVety in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Dan Domingues, Isabel Keating, Mark Price, and Anissa Felix in <i>A Sherlock Carol</i>
Dan Domingues, Isabel Keating, Mark Price, and Anissa Felix in A Sherlock Carol Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
