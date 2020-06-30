A Sneak Peek at 'Satisfied', With Renée Elise Goldsberry, From the Upcoming Hamilton Film

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical premieres on Disney+ July 3.

Disney+ has released yet another clip from its upcoming broadcast of Hamilton. In the latest sneak peek, Renée Elise Goldsberry performs the beginning of "Satisfied," joined onstage by Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and much of the cast.

Hamilton, which officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015, will make its eagerly awaited debut on Disney+ July 3.

The musical is being presented in full with the original Broadway principals, including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Goldsberry, Soo, Jones, Christopher Jackson, Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Jonathan Groff.



Initially announced for a theatrical release in October 2021, the release of the filmed presentation of the Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning musical is produced by Disney, creator (and original star) Lin-Manuel Miranda, producer Jeffrey Seller, and director Thomas Kail.

