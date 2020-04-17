A Snippet From
Tobias: a novel in performance
A Snippet From
Tobias: a novel in performance
By
Olivia Clement
Apr 17, 2020
A play by Christina Quintana (CQ), directed by Arpita Mukherjee, and produced by Marie Cisco for the 2020 Pipeline Festival from WP Theater.
Today’s Most Popular News:
Video
Watch Original Cast of
Hamilton
Sing 'What I Did for Love' to the Original Cast of
A Chorus Line
By Andrew Gans, Robert Viagas | 04/15/2020
We look back at this 2015 video to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.
Film & TV News
More Full-Length Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Coming to YouTube
By Dan Meyer | 04/14/2020
The Shows Must Go On continues April 17 with the Royal Albert Hall performance of
The Phantom of the Opera,
starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess.
Broadway News
Watch
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney
on Broadway
Concert
By Andrew Gans | 04/17/2020
The event raised funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.
Video
Video Roundup April 17:
Rent
20th Anniversary Cast Reunites, London Sings
Les Misérables
, Kathryn Hahn Visits Geffen Stayhouse, More
By Dan Meyer | 04/17/2020
Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
Photo Features
A Look at All the Masked Men and Christines in
Phantom
on Broadway
By Playbill Staff | 01/26/2020
The history-making musical celebrates its 32nd anniversary on Broadway January 26.
Video
11 Lea Salonga Videos Getting Us Through #StayatHome
By Andrew Gans | 04/17/2020
Watch just a few of the highlights from the Tony and Olivier winner's stage and screen career.
Video
Check Out the Broadway Revival Cast of
A Chorus Line
Dance Under Quarantine
By Dan Meyer | 04/16/2020
Forty-four cast members took part in recreating the opening combination, including Tony Yazbek, Mario Lopez, and Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise.
Broadway Cares
Watch Broadway Cares Live Stream
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney
on Broadway
Concert
By Andrew Gans | 04/18/2020
Hosted by
Frozen
's Ryan McCartan, the April 17 event raises funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.
Film & TV News
New Streaming Service Broadway on Demand to Offer Live Benefit Concerts, More
By Ryan McPhee | 04/17/2020
The platform will launch in mid-May.
